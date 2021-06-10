  • SENSEX
Vehicle registrations fall 55% MoM to 5.35 lakh units in May: FADA

Updated : June 10, 2021 09:27:00 IST

Two-wheeler sales in May declined by 53 percent while those of three-wheelers plunged 76 percent, MoM.
Passenger vehicle registrations declined by 59 percent and commercial vehicle registrations fell 66 percent, MoM.
Published : June 10, 2021 09:27 AM IST

