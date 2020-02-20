Auto
Vehicle registration down over 7% annually as auto slowdown continues
Updated : February 20, 2020 03:23 PM IST
Overall vehicle registration fell 7.17 percent in January year-on-year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
Two-wheeler registration slid 8.82 percent, passenger vehicle was down 4.62 percent and commercial vehicle registered reported a decline of 6.89 percent.
The registration decline was seen across the country. However, some of the smaller regions recorded growth.