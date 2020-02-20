Vehicle registration down over 7% annually as auto slowdown continues

The economic slowdown is wreaking a havoc on the automobile industry in the country. All major automakers in the country reported declining sales throughout the course of last year and the downturn continued this year as well as manufacturers reported a 13 percent decline in January year-on-year. Now, vehicle registration data has rubber-stamped the downturn.

Overall vehicle registration fell 7.17 percent in January year-on-year, according to data released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Thursday.

Two-wheeler registration slid 8.82 percent, passenger vehicle was down 4.62 percent and commercial vehicle registered reported a decline of 6.89 percent. Three-wheeler registration was up 9.17 percent, while tractor registration saw a 5.11 percent increase.

The registration decline was seen across the country. However, some of the smaller regions recorded growth. Chandigarh topped the list with 64.62 percent increase, while Sikkim came in at second spot with 43.85 percent growth. Dadra and Nagar Haveli rounded up the top three with a 26.66 percent increase in registrations.

Announcing the latest registration numbers, Ashish Harsharaj Kale, FADA president, said: “Auto sales continue to be in the negative territory in the month of January, except for three-wheelers, with many consumers still not concluding on their decisions. Ongoing Transition of BS-IV to BS-VI is also a factor in delayed purchase decision.”

He added that weak economic sentiment has hampered growth, while the 2020 Union budget didn’t go far enough in easing the auto sector’s near-term pains.