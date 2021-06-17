Home

    Validity of motor vehicle documents, driver’s licence extended till September 30

    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
    This covers all papers whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021.

    Validity of motor vehicle documents, driver’s licence extended till September 30
    The government announced on June 17 that the registration validity of various documents like driver’s licence (DL), registration certificate (RC), and permits for automobiles will be extended till September 30. The extension comes in wake of the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the country, with many motorists failing to renew their documents in time.
    The deadline for the validity of the documents was previously extended from March to June 30. Similar advisories for extension were also issued on March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, and December 27, 2020.
    The  Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has again issued the advisory to all enforcement authorities that the validity of all vehicular documents be treated as valid until September 30.
    "This covers all documents whose validity has expired since February 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport-related services while maintaining social distancing," it said.
    Previously, the MoRTH had also extended the window for renewing driving licence, letting motorists apply for renewal up to a year before and until a year after the date of expiry.
    The latest guidelines from the government are in a long line of government advisories that have extended the deadline for various compliances and registrations. Private companies too have extended deadlines for various product warranties, services and registrations.
    (Edited by: By Shoma Bhattacharjee)
