Uttarakhand to set up EV charging stations on Char Dham yatra routes

Uttarakhand transport department has planned to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging stations every 26 km on the Char Dham yatra routes to ensure emission-free travel to protect the environment.

According to the state’s transport department, the government will set up a network of 154 EV charging stations to cover around 4,500 km of roads in the hill state.

In the first phase of the implementation, the EV charging network will cover 12 routes in the Garhwal division and nine routes in Kumaon. The project has been estimated to cost around Rs 40 crore.

Similarly, in the Kumaon region, those locations are earmarked on the way to prominent pilgrimage and tourist places. The state government has already selected earmarked 33 locations on Char Dham yatra routes to install the EV charging stations.

These proposed EV charging points on the Chardham routes will cover approximately 950 km within the next year. Under the second phase, one charging point would be installed at every 100 kilometres across the state by 2025.

Sanat Kumar Singh, Joint Transport Commissioner, said, "The proposal has been sent to the state government and the state government has sent it to the Centre. After getting the consent to make electric charging points on the Char Dham Yatra route, all the stations will be completed next year."

Apart from the Chardham Yatra route, the Uttarakhand transport department will also Install charging points every 50 km and 100 km across the state with its resources. The state has sent the complete proposal to the Centre, seeking its approval and budget.

"Along with this, under the third phase, by the year 2030, an electric charging point will be made at a distance of every 50 kilometres across the state," Singh added.

(With input from agencies)