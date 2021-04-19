Used car vs new car: Buying a pre-owned car is a smart choice! And economical too

A car is still a dream for many in a country like India- purchasing a car has always been a matter of pride and an indication of one’s social status in the community. Hence, the number of first-time car buyers skyrocketed in the last decade and a half, thanks to the increase in per-capita income of the masses, easy car buying process and a handful of options for car loans.

This was further fuelled by the impact of COVID-19 as consumers became safety conscious and wanted to invest in personal mobility in an attempt to move away from public transportation. Now, purchasing a pre-owned car is gaining prominence in India as buying a pre-owned car has its own advantages and benefits the buyer in a number of ways.

Buying a car is a big decision as it is one of the most expensive investments to make. An average individual does his research on the internet, test drives different makes and models of cars; some even consult friends and family to help them make the best decision when buying a car.

A pre-owned car is cheaper to purchase and makes financial sense as it is a better value for money than a new one- it is not only an upgrade in life but also satisfactory in its economic value, general function, and usage. A used car is beneficial to first-time buyers upgrading from two-wheelers or public transportation, or for that matter, someone looking to buy a second set of wheels in the family.

In the good old days, it was a hassle to look for a quality used car through a local dealer or ‘Classifieds’, as the entire process would take anywhere between a week, a month, or a few months and it was tiresome too. The buyers were not quite sure about the condition of the car, the service history, the paperwork for transfer of ownership and most importantly trust! The question always remained “Am I buying the car from a trustworthy person?”

Interestingly, the mindset of car buyers in India is changing with the growth of the organized pre-owned car industry. These days it is easy to find a pre-owned car as good as a new car leading to an increase in demand for certified pre-owned cars. These cars come with a 6-year warranty and a 7-day return; in case the buyer is not satisfied with the purchase.

Times are changing, you can choose from a wide range of well-maintained used cars of different makes and models; you could drive them away almost instantly! And all major used car sellers in the country provide car loans too.

Reasons to choose a used car over a brand- new car: Benefits of Buying a Used Car!

Depreciation of used car is much lower than a new car

The depreciation of a new car priced around 10 lakhs will be anywhere between 20-25 percent. All it takes is less than a minute for a new car, straight out from its showroom, to lose 10-30 percent of its purchase value as it enters the used car territory. The percentage of depreciation or the rate of depreciation for a used car is much lower than a brand-new car because the primary depreciation of around 20-25 percent is already deducted when it’s sold. It is indeed a smart move to opt for a pre-owned car if you’re feeling the pinch in paying hefty EMI’s month on month. With manufacturers launching new cars, face-lifts, limited editions every few months, the consumers are constantly upgrading to newer cars selling their old cars within a year of purchase, just like a smartphone!

Cost-efficient safety & luxury as good as a new car

Most cars produced in the last 5 years have standard safety features like airbags, ABS, and reverse parking sensors which are the primary features a consumer needs in his or her car. When it comes to the interiors, these cars have a decent music system with USB, Bluetooth, and AUX connectivity. If you’re lucky you might also find a used car with additional accessories such as an amplifier, subwoofers, leather seats, reverse camera, touch-screen infotainment installed by the previous owner. Why spend more when you can avail the features of a new car in a good condition pre-owned car!

Insurance cost is cheaper than a new car

One of the main benefits of a used car is cheaper insurance costs- the premium amount of insurance reduces with the age of the car. The premium is calculated in accordance with the depreciation of the car when you sell or buy a car. This premium amount of the insurance is recalculated during the transfer of ownership which results in cheaper car insurance.

Best choice for Learner Drivers

Used cars are undoubtedly the best choice for a learner driver or a beginner. A few scratches or dent is quite common when you begin to start driving and it is wise to go buy a new car once you’re thorough with driving and confident to take on the crowded Indian roads.

India’s used car market has shown stable growth over the past few years, even post the pandemic. As consumer preference is moving towards digital platforms and there has been an increase in e-commerce adoption, quickened by the unprecedented times brought upon us by COVID-19, people are now choosing to buy/sell cars from the comfort of their homes.

Additionally, the Government’s investment in infrastructure building, through roads, railways, economic corridors, will act as an important factor in driving demand for vehicles.

The Indian car market is still at a nascent stage and underpenetrated in comparison to its counterparts of developed markets. In India, car ownership stands at a meagre 3 percent, creating a huge opportunity for the auto industry. Keeping the above factors in mind, the sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10-15 percent this decade