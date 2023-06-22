CNBC TV18
US government to loan Ford up to $9.2 billion in big EV push

US government to loan Ford up to $9.2 billion in big EV push

US government to loan Ford up to $9.2 billion in big EV push
By Anand Singha  Jun 22, 2023 8:20:41 PM IST (Published)

The primary objective of the US govt is to empower American manufacturers to catch up with China in green technologies. The loan has been granted to Ford's JV with SK, a South Korean battery maker, for constructing three battery factories.

The US Energy Department announced on Thursday, June 22, that it will provide a loan of up to $9.2 billion to a joint venture between Ford Motor and SK, a South Korean battery maker. The purpose of this loan is to support the construction of three new battery manufacturing plants in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The loan — which is the largest government backing for a US automaker since the 2009 financial crisis bailouts — signifies a significant milestone in US President Joe Biden's ambitious industrial policy.


The primary objective of this policy is to empower American manufacturers to catch up with China in the realm of green technologies.

