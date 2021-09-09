Uptake for electric four-wheelers limited, says CESL MD

The state-owned Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL) has failed to deliver on its promise of electrifying the government's four-wheeler fleet. The company has been able to put only 10 percent of the vehicles attended on the road. However, its newly formed subsidiary Convergence Energy Services limited or CESL is trying to write some of those wrongs. To know what does that strategy entail, CNBC-TV18 caught up Mahua Acharya, MD and CEO, CESL.

Acharya said the country appears to be finally ready to adopt electric mobility as a mainstream way of transport. I'm in so many lunch, breakfast, dinner conversations with family with friends with distant relatives, asking questions around what car should I buy? What bike they use the word bike for, for two-wheelers.

“I think the best thing EESL did as a parent company is simply getting into the space. It came into the space as an early mover as a great leader in that business. And yes, they sure tendered for 10,000 vehicles and the numbers on the road are in fact less than 1600 for four-wheelers. But let me also say in the nine months that I've been here, and in this new company, the uptake for electric four-wheelers is limited, at least the uptake in the current business model, which is government to government is extremely limited. We have clients that take one car. And we have some clients, yes, that take double-digit and we are all very happy on this floor if we get a double-digit order but at the end of almost two years, perhaps more, they don’t have been so many cars on the road. It is still a subsidised lease. So I can I think comfortably say that at least in the government to government business maybe some more work needs to be done before we generate the kind of large scale demand/deployment that people hoped for and today you hopeful.”

When asked what is the direction of the work now that needs to be done? And could any policy have helped the work that you know was being attempted, you know when these tenders were issued?

She said, today what we are doing, the objective of the mobility business at CESL is to deploy at scale, affordably, excessively, and naturally clean. So the electric part takes care of some of the clean story. If there where there will come a time in India where we will charge through renewable energy and that will be properly clean. There will also come a time where we will know or have a market on what to do with used batteries and that will be very clean because we will have a circular economy, she said.

“The objective here today is to and how does one deploy we are not a manufacturer, we work with as many manufacturers that are out there in the market, we deploy we figured out a way financially to deploy them at scale. So we do a fair bit of financial engineering at the backend, we use concessional capital wherever possible, we use carbon credits wherever possible or we want to use carbon credits wherever possible. And we structure to allow consumers to use two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers as well, and buses at a price point that they can afford, and the proxy for what they can afford, will be and should be either cheaper than what their fossil fuel equivalent is, or the same,” she said.

So, when asked what the plan is? How many more vehicles are you looking to really procure? And what are the timelines also that will, you know, see, for these tenders coming out?

She said, in the three Wheeler business, we are expected to get three lakh three-wheelers on the road in the next three to four years. That is the expectation. A big function of that is the quality and functional performance of the vehicles themselves. The next big function is the financial package. Is it affordable? Can people take it? In the two-wheeler business, I'm happy to report that at the beginning of this fiscal year, we had our internal target and we have overshot the target five times in the two-wheeler business.

