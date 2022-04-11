Updated Maruti XL6 SUV bookings open; check features, likely price

Maruti Suzuki has opened bookings for the updated XL6 SUV a week ahead of its launch. Buyers can pre-book the SUV at their nearest Maruti NEXA outlets for Rs 11,000. The 2022 XL6 facelift is expected to be launched on April 21, 2022, with the launch of the 2022 facelift for Ertiga MPV soon after. Bookings for the 2022 Ertiga had also been opened.

The XL6 is expected to be priced around Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The updated XL6 will feature a revamped look with dual-tone alloy wheels and a brand new chrome grille design. The car will also come with LED headlamps with DRL and a newly-sculpted hood with a wide air dam.

Under the hood, the MPV will come with a K-Series 1.5-litre dual-jet dual VVT engine with mild-hybrid technology. The engine will be mated with a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters and a 5-speed manual transmission system.

In terms of interior features, the XL6 will provide features like automatic climate control, a start/stop push button, keyless entry, a multifunctional steering helm, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and cruise control options. Additionally, the car will also come a large 7-inch infotainment system with touchscreen capabilities and Suzuki Connect technology.