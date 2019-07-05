Auto
Union Budget 2019: EVs take the spotlight in FM Sitharaman's speech
Updated : July 05, 2019 01:36 PM IST
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her Budget speech, said that the government envisions India to leapfrog into a global EV manufacturing hub.
The inclusion of solar storage batteries and charging infrastructure will also boost these efforts, she added.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more