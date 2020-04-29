  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Undecided on salary cuts; definitely no job cuts: Rajiv Bajaj

Updated : April 29, 2020 06:27 PM IST

According to Bajaj, the company has already managed to save Rs 150-200 crore by reducing marketing, capital expenditure, travel and increment costs.
Also, it recently received permission to operate its Waluj and Pantnagar plants and would be making approximately 30,000 vehicles in April.
The managing director also urged the Narendra Modi government to correct the new safety and insurance norms, which have raised the cost of vehicle ownership.
Undecided on salary cuts; definitely no job cuts: Rajiv Bajaj

You May Also Like

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

Yes Bank: Wadhawan brothers' CBI custody extended till May 1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

US GDP shrinks 4.8% in Q1

Hexaware Q1 net profit up 26.3%, suspends annual guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Hexaware Q1 net profit up 26.3%, suspends annual guidance amid COVID-19 pandemic

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement