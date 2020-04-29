Undecided on salary cuts; definitely no job cuts: Rajiv Bajaj

Bajaj Auto, India's third biggest two-wheeler manufacturer, on Wednesday said it’s not inclined to cut salaries and would like to keep the company running without salary reductions.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, Rajiv Bajaj, managing director, said, “We have no plans to cut jobs at this point. Employees have voluntarily agreed to take a 10 percent wage cut at the bottom and 30 percent at the top. Our leadership is not inclined to cut salaries. We will decide on whether to implement the salary cut or not on May 1.”

On the April 15, Bajaj Auto had said it was deliberating implementing a pay reduction across levels until the lockdown is lifted. An internal memo said Bajaj would not be taking any pay during the lockdown period.

According to Bajaj, the company has already managed to save Rs 150-200 crore by reducing marketing, capital expenditure, travel and increment costs. Also, it recently received permission to operate its Waluj and Pantnagar plants and would be making approximately 30,000 vehicles in April.

Sharing his outlook, Bajaj said, “The company is looking to operate at 50 percent capacity in May and produce two lakh vehicles primarily for exports and our target is to produce 2.5 lakh vehicles in June.” While the company is yet to receive permissions for its Chakan plant, it has got approvals to ship goods from the plant.

Bajaj said he was seeing signs of economic recovery with government making efforts at the ground level, “I don’t see a logical discussion on unlocking the economy. Centre and states are caught up with politics over the lockdown. Non-BJP states are at the forefront when it comes to extending the lockdown. I am surprised to see how certain states want to pass the buck onto the Prime Minister.”

He said the government can focus on revival by opening up ports and transportation. Unlike other industry veterans who have been asking for a stimulus package, Bajaj has called for wage support for the poor and liquidity support for small businesses and NBFC’s.