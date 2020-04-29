Auto
Undecided on salary cuts; definitely no job cuts: Rajiv Bajaj
Updated : April 29, 2020 06:27 PM IST
According to Bajaj, the company has already managed to save Rs 150-200 crore by reducing marketing, capital expenditure, travel and increment costs.
Also, it recently received permission to operate its Waluj and Pantnagar plants and would be making approximately 30,000 vehicles in April.
The managing director also urged the Narendra Modi government to correct the new safety and insurance norms, which have raised the cost of vehicle ownership.