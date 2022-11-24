Ultraviolette F77 electric bike launched — price, features, variants here

Bengaluru-based startup Ultraviolette Automotive has launched its first electric bike, the F77, in India. The prices start from Rs 3,80,000 (ex-showroom). The launch of the electric bike had been considerably delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The deliveries for the F77 bike will begin in January, at least for buyers in Bengaluru, with a phased delivery afterwards across the country.

The company will also make a 77-unit limited run of a special edition of F77, which will come in a ‘Meteor Grey with an ‘Afterburn Yellow’ special paint scheme. The special edition bike will have a motor that can produce 40.2 bhp of power with 100 Nm of peak torque. It will be able to go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.8 seconds and come with a top speed of 152 kmph. The special edition will be priced at Rs 5.5 lakh. The standard bike will come in three trims – Shadow, Lightning and Laser.

Apart from the special and standard editions, the F77 is also available in the Recon variant. The difference between the standard and Recon variant lies in the battery size. The F77 and F77 Recon come with 7.1 kWh and 10.3 kWh and a range of 206 km and 307 km. The bike will come with three driving modes – Glide, Combat and Ballistic.

Some of the features of the bike include USD front forks, adjustable monoshock suspensions on the rear, 320 mm front and 230 mm rear disc brakes, and dual-channel ABS, all-LED lighting, a 5-inch TFT display with smartphone support, adaptive dash lighting, an emergency contact alert feature, nine-axis IMU, navigation system, and a vehicle locator.