UK to allow watching TV from behind the wheel of a self-driving car

Even as the safety of self-driving cars is being debated world over, the United Kingdom has decided to allow people to watch TV while sitting behind the wheel of a self-driving car.

According to the UK’s “Highway Code” policy draft for self-driving vehicles, the person sitting in the driver’s seat would be allowed to watch “non-driving related content” on the dashboard screen. The draft policy has been prepared by the country’s Department for Transport and the rule is set to come into effect “over the summer”.

But the new law specifies that the person in the driver’s seat of a self-driving vehicle is only allowed to watch TV if the car is driving itself at the time. Also, the driver must be ready to take back control of the steering, if required.

Besides, a person is allowed to watch non-driving related content only on the car’s built-in infotainment system. The logic here is that the car’s infotainment system would stop showing a TV show or film when the driver’s attention is needed, unlike a smartphone. The policy clarifies that using a handheld phone while driving, regardless of its use, will remain illegal in the country.

This new policy will only be applicable for the people who own cars that are registered as “self-driving” under the British law. Interestingly, the official page listing such vehicles is blank at present. “The Secretary of State for Transport will publish a list of vehicles deemed as self-driving. The list of self-driving vehicles will be published on this page. At present, there are no self-driving vehicles listed for use in Great Britain,” reads the official page.

According to media reports, vehicles will be included in this list later this year. However, the exact technical standard a car will need to achieve to be called “self-driving” in the UK is not clear as of yet.

