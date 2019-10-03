Uday Kotak says cars unsustainable solution for Indian metro cities

Passenger vehicles may not be the answer to long queues and heavy traffic on the Indian roads, one of the leading voices of India Inc, Uday Kotak said today.

"Four seater cars are unsustainable transport solutions for India’s populous cities. Below are visual representations of the space-efficiency of public transport," Kotak tweeted.



4 seater cars are unsustainable transport solutions for India’s populous cities. Below are visual representations of the space-efficiency of public transport. https://t.co/TtTH4ikZ32

— Uday Kotak (@udaykotak) October 3, 2019

The tweet displayed a picture of a road plying 177 cars with just 200 people. The same number of people could have been accommodated on three buses or one light rail, hence saving commute time and bringing efficiency into the transportation system.

While the Indian automobile industry has been facing a slowdown in sales since August last year, first on account of Kerala floods and then due to a weak consumer sentiment amid the country's growth slowdown, a new theory has also emerged for the fall in sales.