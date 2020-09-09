  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Auto
Auto

Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits $800 million to help drivers switch

Updated : September 09, 2020 10:04 AM IST

Uber said its goal is to reduce the overall cost of ownership for electric vehicles, which are currently more expensive than gasoline cars.
Uber said that vehicles on its rides platform in the United States, Canada and Europe will be zero-emission by 2030.
Uber’s plans could be a boon to the auto industry.
Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits $800 million to help drivers switch

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Private equity firm Silver Lake to invest Rs 7500 crore in Reliance Retail for 1.75% stake

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Jindal Stainless posts Rs 86.5 cr net loss in Q1

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Info Edge shares gain over 3% post Q1 earnings

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement