Auto Uber promises 100% electric vehicles by 2040, commits $800 million to help drivers switch Updated : September 09, 2020 10:04 AM IST Uber said its goal is to reduce the overall cost of ownership for electric vehicles, which are currently more expensive than gasoline cars. Uber said that vehicles on its rides platform in the United States, Canada and Europe will be zero-emission by 2030. Uber's plans could be a boon to the auto industry.