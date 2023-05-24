homeauto NewsUber partners with Jio BP and GMR Green Energy for EV charging infrastructure

Uber partners with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy for EV charging infrastructure

Uber partners with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy for EV charging infrastructure
1 Min(s) Read

By Parikshit Luthra  May 24, 2023 2:55:20 PM IST (Updated)

Under the partnership, the company said its driver partners will get access to Jio-BP's charging infrastructure, while GMR Green Energy will create bespoke charging facilities for Uber.

Multinational ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday announced a partnership with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy to create electric vehicle charging facilities in India.

According to the company, its driver partners will get access to Jio-BP's charging infrastructure, while GMR Green Energy will create bespoke charging facilities for Uber.
(This is a developing story. Keep checking back for updates)
First Published: May 24, 2023 2:54 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

charging infrastructureJio-BPuber

Recommended Articles

View All

Ace the UPSC Prelims 2023 through efficient time management— here're some tips for last-minute preparation

May 24, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Being Agrarian: Sustainable palm oil holds promise for current and future food security in India

May 24, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Investors' View: Wider participation in equity markets could enable more equitable distribution of wealth

May 24, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | Why the legal status of abortion pill mifepristone hangs in the balance

May 23, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read