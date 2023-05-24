Uber partners with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy for EV charging infrastructure

By Parikshit Luthra

Multinational ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday announced a partnership with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy to create electric vehicle charging facilities in India.

According to the company, its driver partners will get access to Jio-BP's charging infrastructure, while GMR Green Energy will create bespoke charging facilities for Uber.