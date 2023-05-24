English
Uber partners with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy for EV charging infrastructure

By Parikshit Luthra  May 24, 2023 2:55:20 PM IST (Updated)

Under the partnership, the company said its driver partners will get access to Jio-BP's charging infrastructure, while GMR Green Energy will create bespoke charging facilities for Uber.

Multinational ride-hailing company Uber on Wednesday announced a partnership with Jio-BP and GMR Green Energy to create electric vehicle charging facilities in India.

According to the company, its driver partners will get access to Jio-BP's charging infrastructure, while GMR Green Energy will create bespoke charging facilities for Uber.
