Uber in pact with SUN Mobility to deploy e-autos in India
Updated : July 24, 2019 03:40 PM IST
As part of the alliance, SUN Mobility will offer its unique energy infrastructure platform, which includes swappable smart batteries and quick interchange stations to select original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for building e-autos.
Fleet owners and Uber's driver-partners will benefit because they can buy vehicles without the battery to save money on initial acquisition costs.
