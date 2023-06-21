Uber Green: Ride hailer launches EV cabs at Mumbai International Airport — how to book

With the launch of Uber’s flagship EV product, the Mumbai airport has emerged as the first location in the city to offer on-demand electric vehicle rides. Uber will have a dedicated pick-up zone at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2.
Popular ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday, June 21, announced the launch of electric cab service, Uber Green in Mumbai. Uber has chosen the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to roll out its electric cab service. With the launch of Uber’s flagship EV product, the Mumbai airport has emerged as the first location in the city to offer on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rides.
Uber Green allows riders to enjoy an eco-friendly transportation option. Uber will have a dedicated pick-up zone at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2. Passengers can now book an electric vehicle at the airport.
Here is how you can book a ride via Uber Green?
A spokesperson for India and the South Asia region said it’s a major step towards the company’s electric journey, and with the launch of the services, Uber aims to provide a convenient and zero-emission transportation option for riders in Mumbai.
“We are thrilled to introduce Uber Green in Mumbai starting from the Mumbai International Airport. Sustainability shouldn’t be complicated; it should be effortless. With Uber Green, riders can make a small change that collectively leads to a significant environmental impact, one ride at a time,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by HT Auto.
Notably, Uber India has been stepping up its efforts to promote eco-friendly mobility by introducing more electric vehicles in the country. According to a Reuters report, the San Francisco-based company will add as many as 25,000 electric cars on its platform in partnership with fleet providers like Lithium and Everest.
The launch of Uber Green will also go a long way in creating a more sustainable and environmentally-conscious Mumbai.
