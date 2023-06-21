Uber Green: Ride hailer launches EV cabs at Mumbai International Airport — how to book

2 Min Read
Popular ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday, June 21, announced the launch of electric cab service, Uber Green in Mumbai. Uber has chosen the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to roll out its electric cab service. With the launch of Uber’s flagship EV product, the Mumbai airport has emerged as the first location in the city to offer on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rides.
