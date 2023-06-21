CNBC TV18
Uber Green: Ride hailer launches EV cabs at Mumbai International Airport — how to book
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 21, 2023 7:52:50 PM IST (Published)

With the launch of Uber’s flagship EV product, the Mumbai airport has emerged as the first location in the city to offer on-demand electric vehicle rides. Uber will have a dedicated pick-up zone at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2.

Popular ride-hailing platform Uber on Wednesday, June 21, announced the launch of electric cab service, Uber Green in Mumbai. Uber has chosen the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to roll out its electric cab service. With the launch of Uber’s flagship EV product, the Mumbai airport has emerged as the first location in the city to offer on-demand electric vehicle (EV) rides.

Uber Green allows riders to enjoy an eco-friendly transportation option. Uber will have a dedicated pick-up zone at Mumbai Airport’s Terminal 2. Passengers can now book an electric vehicle at the airport.


Here is how you can book a ride via Uber Green?

X