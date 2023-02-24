Stating that over a lakh drivers use their bikes to provide mobility and make an earning, Uber urged the Delhi government to initiate a dialogue to find a joint path to go forward.
Ride hailing app has urged Delhi government to initiate dialogue to arrive at a joint path to deal with the government’s plan on regularisation of bike-taxi service which was recently banned in the national capital city.
The Delhi Transport Department’s notice on February 20 said running bike-taxi service without a valid licence would amount to violation of Motor Vehicles Act 1988.
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a tweet said that the government was finalising an "aggregator policy for 2W (two-wheelers), 3W (three-wheelers) and 4W (four-wheelers)” and it will be rolled out soon. This would enable them to get new licence under the scheme.
The Delhi government also said that only electric two-wheelers would be given commercial licence, enabling them to run bike-taxis.
In response to this, Uber said it is important to create a level-playing field across industries.
“As Delhi government contemplates a regulatory framework that will likely allow only EV to function as bike-taxis, the time is right for a deeper industry dialogue. To make a just transition, it is important to create a level-playing field across industries. Different electrification mandates for ridesharing and delivery sectors leads to inequitable sharing of responsibility,” an Uber spokesperson said in a statement.
Stating that over a lakh drivers use their bikes to provide mobility and make an earning, the company urged the Delhi government to initiate a dialogue to find a joint path to go forward.
“2W ridesharing apps should be seen at parity with others like delivery and services. Over 1 lakh drivers in Delhi use their bikes to provide mobility and make an earning. We urge government to initiate an industry dialogue so that we can arrive at a joint path to electrification.”
First Published: Feb 24, 2023 9:43 PM IST
