Uber announces 24x7 safety helpline in India
Updated : August 28, 2019 11:31 AM IST
This is in addition to the in-app SOS button already available in the safety toolkit which allows riders to connect to law enforcement authorities in case of an emergency.
The 24x7 safety helpline support is a helpful way for riders and drivers to get urgent support, the release said.
