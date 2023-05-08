Here is why tyre stocks had a firm grip on the street last week

India is the second largest consumer of Natural Rubber in the world, where 71 percent of the consumption is in the tyres and tubes sector.

Tyre stocks were the outperformers of last week with most of the stocks gaining anywhere between 7-20 percent.

Ceat and JK Tyre were the top performers among tyre companies, while stocks like MRF and Goodyear India also saw healthy gains. The stocks comfortably outperformed the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which was flat last week, as well as the Nifty Auto index, which gained 2 percent.