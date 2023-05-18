Two-wheelers, which play a pivotal role in providing affordable mobility to a large number of India's population, should not be categorized as sin goods or luxury items for GST taxation purposes, said FADA.

The apex body of the Indian automobile retail industry, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), on Thursday, urged the GST Council for an immediate reduction in the GST rate on two-wheelers from the current 28 percent to 18 percent. FADA wants to make two-wheelers more affordable and revive demand as the industry has seen a significant slump in sales over the past few years.

Two-wheelers, which play a pivotal role in providing affordable mobility to a large number of India's population, should not be categorised as sin goods or luxury items for GST taxation purposes, said FADA.

Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA, in a statement, said, "The two-wheeler industry is at a critical juncture, grappling with unprecedented challenges such as rising inflation, stringent emission norms and the post Covid-19 effects in Bharat of India. Now is the opportune moment for the GST Council to reduce the GST rate on two-wheelers.”

FADA's appeal has been forwarded to the Finance Minister, chair of the GST Council, all GST Council members, the Ministry of Heavy Industries and the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

According to the FADA president, the reduction in GST will help make the two-wheelers more accessible for the common man and will also provide a much-needed boost to the industry, generating employment and fostering India's overall economic growth.

The prices of two-wheelers in the country have risen significantly over the past few years and resulted in impacting their affordability for consumers across the nation. This hike in prices can be attributed to factors such as the rising cost of raw materials, stricter emission norms and higher taxes and levies.

The price of the Honda Activa has increased from Rs 52,000 in 2016 to Rs 88,000 in 2023, while the Bajaj Pulsar has witnessed an increase from Rs 72,000 in 2016 to Rs 1.5 lakh in 2023. Similarly, the Hero Splendor and TVS Jupiter have also experienced considerable price hikes, with their prices soaring from Rs 46,000 to Rs 74,801 and Rs 49,000 to Rs 88,498, respectively during the same period.

The industry body claims that this continuous rise in two-wheeler prices has led to a decline in sales, and therefore requires immediate intervention and GST rate reduction to restore the industry's growth trajectory. In 2016, two-wheelers accounted for 78 percent of the total automobile sales in India, however, this has fallen to 72 percent in FY23 due to continuous price rise since 2020.

FADA also said that a reduction in the GST rate will address several critical issues in the industry like rural distress, the transition from BS-4 to BS-6 norms and the sharp increase in prices. “Lowering the GST rate will enhance the competitiveness of two-wheelers compared to other transportation modes, thereby increasing sales and revenue for the industry,” it added.