Two-wheelers, which play a pivotal role in providing affordable mobility to a large number of India's population, should not be categorized as sin goods or luxury items for GST taxation purposes, said FADA.

The apex body of the Indian automobile retail industry, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), on Thursday, urged the GST Council for an immediate reduction in the GST rate on two-wheelers from the current 28 percent to 18 percent. FADA wants to make two-wheelers more affordable and revive demand as the industry has seen a significant slump in sales over the past few years.

Manish Raj Singhania, President of FADA, in a statement, said, "The two-wheeler industry is at a critical juncture, grappling with unprecedented challenges such as rising inflation, stringent emission norms and the post Covid-19 effects in Bharat of India. Now is the opportune moment for the GST Council to reduce the GST rate on two-wheelers.”