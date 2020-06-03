Two-wheeler registrations in May at 1.5 lakh, but automakers quote higher sales numbers

Auto retail numbers for May is an example of how sometimes the whole is not equal to the sum of its parts. Despite a month of zero retail and dispatches, two-wheeler makers have reported a significant pick-up in retail sales in April.

While market leader Hero MotoCorp said it retailed 1.60 lakh units, the country's second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda said it sold 1.15 lakh units in the retail market. Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Royal Enfield did not share retail figures.

However, industry sources peg total two-wheeler registrations at 1.5 lakh units last month, a figure much smaller than the individual retail numbers claimed by the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) put together.

To be sure, vehicle registration data indicates sales to an end-consumer, while retail sales reported by OEMs include both counter retail and billings to sub-dealers.

Further, retail sales could have attained some momentum only towards the latter half of May, as on average, only a quarter of the dealerships were open in May after relaxations in strict lockdown measures.

Currently, about 80-85 percent of the network is functional. And that has been the case only for the past few days. In the early days of lockdown relaxation, only 5 percent of the showrooms opened after May 3, which gradually increased to 35-40 percent after May 17. There have been further relaxations since then.

Dealer sources also indicate that an overwhelming majority - close to 80 percent - of May sales were conversions from old inquiries made before the lockdown.

Estimates suggest that about 50 percent of MotoCorp’s retail sales were BS-IV vehicles, from units which had been registered in March but delivered after lockdown. Hero MotoCorp had significant unsold BS-IV stock.

Hero MotoCorp said that its BS-VI units have been getting a 'positive' response from customers.

There were estimated 80,000-1.2 lakh BS-IV two-wheelers in the dealer inventory going into the lockdown. Post lockdown, all new registrations have been only for BS-VI vehicles.

Auto dealers are also worried inventories may soon start piling up. Sources say that some OEMs haven't eased off billing to dealers even as they saw little retail traction in May. Going forward, the dealership fraternity expects recovery to take a year's time.

Meanwhile, automakers are ramping up production and eager to soon be in a position to attain desired production capacity as supplies get streamlined.

However, with consumer demand unlikely to keep pace, the mismatch may create excessive inventory once again.