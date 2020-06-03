Auto Two-wheeler registrations in May at 1.5 lakh, but automakers quote higher sales numbers Updated : June 03, 2020 04:23 PM IST While market leader Hero MotoCorp said it retailed 1.60 lakh units, the country's second-largest two-wheeler maker Honda said it sold 1.15 lakh units in the retail market. Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Royal Enfield did not share retail figures. However, industry sources peg total two-wheeler registrations at 1.5 lakh units last month, a figure much smaller than the individual retail numbers claimed by OEMs put together.