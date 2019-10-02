Auto
Two-wheeler makers risk earnings downgrade if sales don’t pick up, warns report
Updated : October 02, 2019 01:08 PM IST
Two-wheeler makers reported drop in sales last month as onset of the festive season failed to lift the ongoing slump in the industry. The manufacturers risk earnings downgrade if sales do not pick up soon, according to a report by Edelweiss.
The two-wheeler makers have reported a rise in enquiries from prospective buyers and hope to increase conversions as the "shradh" period, considered inauspicious in some parts of the country, has passed.
The report added that demand in the festive season will be pivotal in assessing the course for the automakers and should a revival not come through, the manufacturers will be left facing earnings downgrade.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more