Two-wheeler makers risk earnings downgrade if sales don’t pick up, warns report

The slowdown in the auto sector continued in September as all major manufacturers reported declining sales last month. Two-wheeler makers reported drop in sales last month as onset of the festive season failed to lift the ongoing slump in the industry. The manufacturers risk earnings downgrade if sales do not pick up soon, according to a report by Edelweiss.

The two-wheeler makers have reported a rise in enquiries from prospective buyers and hope to increase conversions as the "shradh" period, considered inauspicious in some parts of the country, has passed, the financial services firm reported.

TVS Motor, which primarily makes two- and three-wheelers, on Tuesday reported a 25.48 percent decline in total sales in September at 315,912 units. The company had sold 423,939 units in the same month last year.

Honda India's total sales in September 2019 stood at 485,659 units, down from 555,740 units sold during the corresponding month of the previous year.

Hero MotoCorp sold 612,204 units of motorcycles and scooters during the month under review, down from 769,138 units sold during the year-ago period.

While Suzuki Motorcycle India registered a YoY sales growth of 2.11 per cent to 73,658 units as compared to the 72,134 units off-take in the same period last year.

Edelweiss in its reported noted that sales were impacted by the ongoing monsoon season in the country and the hope of reduction in the goods and services tax (GST) cuts for the auto industry. The uncertainty around transition to BSVI vehicles has also not helped the manufacturers.

Edelweiss expects the customers who were on the fence to now be enquiring about prospective purchases.

The report added that demand in the festive season will be pivotal in assessing the course for the automakers and should a revival not come through, the manufacturers will be left facing earnings downgrade.

"...an uptick in festive period sales is critical to assess genuine demand and clear inventory backlog ahead of the transition to BSVI. Should demand revival not come through, the risk of earnings downgrade would spike," it noted.