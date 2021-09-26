Two-wheeler industry facing disruption and systemic de-rating?

August sales figures of 2W automakers have nothing to cheer about. Among the automobile space, the two-wheeler industry has been the slowest to recover post-COVID-19 disruption. And performance has constantly declined due to the lack of demand in the domestic market.

India's leading two-wheeler maker Hero Moto's overall sales declined by 22.4 percent YoY in August. The slide was even worse in the domestic market, where sales declined by 24 percent YoY. Following a similar trend, Bajaj Auto's domestic 2W sales slid by 11 percent YoY in August.

Among the other 2W manufacturers, TVS Motor's domestic two-wheeler sales declined by 17.56 percent YoY. And, Eicher Motors' August sales dropped by 9 percent YoY.

Shrinking Margins Profile

Amidst the declining volumes, 2W companies are also combating reduced margins and lower profitability. The rising cost of raw materials post reopening has been a major challenge for the industry during the lockdown. Capex requirement has also been of the highest order over the last few years, following the disruptions such as BS-VI implementation and increased cost of third-party motor insurance premiums. It has high bearings on free cash flow and the fair value of the companies.

The constant flow of disruptions has considerably shrunk the EBITDA margins of 2W companies over the last few years. The EBITDA margin of Bajaj Auto has lowered from 21.2 percent in 2016 to 17.8 percent in 2021. During this time frame, the EBITDA margin of Hero Motocorp has shrunk from 15.7 percent to 13.5 percent. For Eicher Motors, it has come down from 27.6 percent in 2016 to 20.7 percent in 2021. TVS Motors has managed to increase its margins during this time frame from 7.3 percent to 8.5 percent in 2021.

EV Disruption - A Real Threat

While margins were constantly shrinking, the emergence of electric vehicles has emerged as a new threat for the industry. The EV industry is further helped by friendly government policies and tax benefits.

It has enabled them to slash their prices significantly and bring them at par with traditional fuel-based two-wheelers. The recent launch of Ola S1 in the range of 85-110k is a major point in case.

It is an emerging challenge for 2W, which could result in a serious volume disruption. The auto industry will need to chalk out a significant CapEx infusion plan in the coming years to counter this threat, reducing the possibility of margin expansion in the coming years.

Moreover, public perception is also shaping up in favour of electric vehicles as petrol prices continue to stay above Rs 100/litre across all the major cities. The EVs, on the other hand, score heavily on the fuel efficiency front with lower charging and maintenance costs of batteries.

Closing Comments

The 2W industry has been battling with one disruption after another. It is duly reflected in the stock prices of major listed entities from this space.

Further re-rating will depend on growth in volumes along with the EV strategy of incumbent ICE 2W players. So far, they have kept their EV plans under the wrap. But, the need to invest in electric vehicles and their infrastructure is becoming more eminent for the Indian 2W industry as their highly profitable ICE 2W portfolio is losing its sheen.

The author, Vaibhav Agrawal, is CIO at Teji Mandi. The views expressed are personal