Two weeks on, Ford-union discussions remain at a deadlock

A fortnight since employees of Ford's manufacturing unit in Chennai began discussions with the American auto-maker's management over settlement discussions between both parties have failed to bear fruit.

CNBC-TV18 has learnt that while Ford India Private Ltd continues to try exhorting employees of the plant in Chennai, to accept its offer of fiscal settlement, members of the Chennai Ford Employees Union have held firm to their demand for jobs.

On September 13, CNBC-TV18 had reported that Ford was parleying with the union, over fiscal settlement since the company announced a few days prior that it was "restructuring its business in India". As part of this restructuring, the American auto giant decided to shut both its plants, in Chennai and Sanand.

Ford had said, in a statement, it would make settlements to suppliers and impacted labour. Labour union representatives later told CNBC-TV18 that they would not accept any form of settlement aside from alternate employment. On Tuesday, two weeks since, the union said its stance was unchanged.

"Neither do we know nor are we interested in knowing what Ford's financial settlement plan is,” said a member of the Chennai Ford Employees Union on the condition of anonymity, "The plant workers here are holding firm to our demand that we want jobs. There is nothing that can convince us otherwise."

Labour union representatives have spent several days making representations to Ford to explore the possibility of selling the plant to another OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ensure that plant labour feature as part of the prospective acquisition.

"However, Ford management has said it has not found an OEM that is interested in acquiring the plant, and have reiterated that a settlement is the best that it can do,” said another source privy to management-union discussions.

A few days ago, Tamil Nadu rural minister TM Anbarasan told reporters that Ford was close to arriving at a "settlement plan" for its plant workers in the aftermath of its decision to shut shop. "The minister may have chosen to make that announcement, but there is nothing new about Ford’s settlement plan," said the union representative to CNBC-TV18, "They have been telling us about this settlement from day 1 and have been urging us to accept it. We have refused."

The Chennai Ford Employees Union has said in the past that it will consider the legal route only once it exhausts all other avenues to secure livelihoods and alternate employment. However, as weeks pass, the prospect of that coming to pass looks increasingly bleak.

