Two of India's most loved cars get 3 stars in crash test. Find out if you ride those

Two of India’s most loved cars, Hyundai Creta and Hyundai i10, have scored three stars for adult and child occupant protection in Global NCAP 's second round of car crash tests. The Toyota Urban Cruiser reached four stars for adult and three stars for child occupant protection.

For its #SaferCarsForIndia project, Global NCAP tests frontal crash protection for occupants and not side-impact, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and pedestrian protection. These requirements will form part of the new Global NCAP assessment protocols from July 2022.

“Although the overall star rating of these models might seem reasonable, the continued reluctance of manufacturers like Hyundai and Toyota to equip safety systems such as ESC and side body and head protection airbags as a basic requirement in India is disappointing,” Alejandro Furas, Secretary General of Global NCAP said.

“This is why Global NCAP welcomes the Indian government’s initiative of increasing side impact protection requirements and why Global NCAP will update its test protocols as from July. Success in the rating assessment will then only be possible if these improved safety features are included as standard.”

Nitin Gadkari , Union minister of road transport and highways, recently said the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program, known as Bharat NCAP , would focus on the structural safety of vehicles for passengers.

"Bharat NCAP ratings will improve the quality of the Indian automotive sector. The government is making six airbags mandatory in all cars, even for economic models," Gadkari had said.

According to David Ward, executive president of the Towards Zero Foundation, there has been steady progress in the safety rating of models tested in India over the past six years. “It’s been especially welcome that domestic automakers in India have risen to Global NCAP’s safety challenge. Global players like Toyota and Hyundai should follow their lead,” Ward said.

The Global NCAP tested the Creta in its most basic safety spec fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. It recorded an unstable structure and the risk of injury to the lower legs and feet of the driver. “Lack of 3 point belts in all seating positions explains the child occupant protection results,” the NCAP results state.

The i20 was also tested in its most basic safety spec fitted with two frontal airbags and ABS. The assessment showed an unstable structure, a risk of the driver airbag not fully protecting the driver’s head and weak protection to the driver’s chest.

“It surprised Global NCAP that this model (i20) is still being sold with a lap belt (all seating positions should have 3 point belts) in the rear centre seat, no ESC, and no side head impact protection as standard in comparison to the same model in Europe that offers Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) as standard equipment,” the NCAP results state.

It added that during the assessment of Toyota’s Urban Cruiser, it showed a stable structure and adequate to good protection of critical body regions of the adults. But the lack of 3 point belts in all seating positions and the high neck biomechanical values in the frontal crash explain the three stars for child occupant protection, Global NCAP said.