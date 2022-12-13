Twitter says Rohit Shetty may not be able to use Scorpio SUVs for stunt scenes; why is Anand Mahindra chuffed?

A Twitter user posted that filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his mind-boggling stunt sequences in movies, will now need to find other cars for stunt scenes as the mighty Scorpio is super safe. To which, Anand Mahindra replied: "That's the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive."

Apart from being a prolific businessman, Anand Mahindra has a great sense of humour. He has been winning hearts on the internet with his innovative, empowering and entertaining thoughts on his social media handles and his sassy replies.

On Monday, December 13, the chairman of the Mahindra Group responded to a man who commented on the strength of the next-generation Scorpio SUV.

Mahindra Scorpio N earned the 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating under vehicle safety body's updated protocols. Reacting to the news, Anand Mahindra had written that his heart was swelling with pride at the feat achieved by the carmaker's R&D team "who decided we would be second to none in the world when it came to safety".

My heart is swelling with pride in our R&D team who decided we would be second to none in the world when it came to safety. They then just went to work & made that aspiration a reality. I bow low in gratitude to them. https://t.co/LpUIHV3kp1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022

In response, one user Pranay (@trance_is_lif3) tweeted that filmmaker Rohit Shetty, who is known for his mind-boggling stunt sequences in movies, will now need to find other cars for the stunt scene as the mighty Scorpio is super safe. Shetty, who directed hit films such as Singham and Sooryavanshi, almost always has action scenes in his movie featuring a car flipping.

To this Anand Mahindra quickly replied: “That's the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive.”

😄 That’s the funniest—and biggest—compliment we could ever hope to receive… https://t.co/7uaqxoy5Nl — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 12, 2022

This is not the first time that Anand Mahindra has tweeted about the Bollywood director not being able to use the new Scorpio for his stunts.

Prior to the launch of the SUV in its new avatar in June, Mahindra had tweeted: "The Beast. About to be uncaged".

One user had used a meme in response to this tweet that talked about Rohit Shetty anticipating the launch of the new Scorpio.

Mahindra reacted to the post and replied: “Rohit Shetty Ji, is gaadi ko udaane ke liye aapko ek nuclear bomb ki aavashyakata hogi”, meaning that the director would require a nuclear bomb to blow this car up.