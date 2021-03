Just one tweet from Elon Musk, the Tesla CEO, is enough for the stocks to rally or tumble and there have been umpteen examples of it, including that of Bitcoin. Last month, Tesla announced an investment of $1.5 billion in cryptocurrency and its prices have touched an all-time high at $60,000.

On Wednesday, Musk announced another decision that could prove to be a gamechanger not just for Tesla but for Bitcoin too. The chief of the leading electric vehicle company tweeted that people could now own a Tesla using Bitcoin. The decision was in line with Tesla's last month's announcement that it would soon start accepting cryptocurrency as a mode of payment.

"Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency," he said. His remarks drew reactions on Twitter, especially from those who planned to buy a new Tesla soon.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Soon after Musk's announcement, Twitteratis reacted positively to the development and were all praise for the decision of the Tesla chief.

Musk has backed Bitcoin for a long time, but last month, he tweeted that the prices of cryptocurrency appeared "too high". This sent the stocks of both Tesla and Bitcoin tumbling.