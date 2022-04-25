TVS ups its racing ambitions by partnering with Mercedes F1's main sponsor Petronas

After powering Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team to a record eight constructors' championships, Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas will join hands with TVS Racing.

Announcing the partnership, the TVS Motor Company announced that TVS Racing will henceforth be branded as Petronas-TVS Racing.

The partnership, TVS said, will see Petronas supply TVS with high-grade racing oils to improve performance.

"Petronas comes with thousands of hours of product performance," said KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of the TVS Motor Company, "PETRONAS will now supply special racing oils to improve the performance of our bikes to compete in multiple racing championships."

Acknowledging the significance of a partnership between two marquee racing brands, PETRONAS said the tie-up is one of many that it will embark on, in India.

"Petronas takes pride in partnering with TVS Motor Company, whose strengths include R&D and innovative products," said a spokesperson from the Malaysian major.