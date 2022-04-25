Cross
©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.

Home

Latest News
Live TV

Sections

Trending topics

Multimedia

Storyboard

TVS ups its racing ambitions by partnering with Mercedes F1's main sponsor Petronas

Profile image
By Jude Sannith   IST (Updated)
Mini

The TVS Motor Company has announced that TVS Racing will henceforth be branded as Petronas-TVS Racing after tying up with the Malaysian oil and gas company.

TVS ups its racing ambitions by partnering with Mercedes F1's main sponsor Petronas
After powering Lewis Hamilton and the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 team to a record eight constructors' championships, Malaysian oil and gas company Petronas will join hands with TVS Racing.
Announcing the partnership, the TVS Motor Company announced that TVS Racing will henceforth be branded as Petronas-TVS Racing.
The partnership, TVS said, will see Petronas supply TVS with high-grade racing oils to improve performance.
"Petronas comes with thousands of hours of product performance," said KN Radhakrishnan, Director and CEO of the TVS Motor Company, "PETRONAS will now supply special racing oils to improve the performance of our bikes to compete in multiple racing championships."
Acknowledging the significance of a partnership between two marquee racing brands, PETRONAS said the tie-up is one of many that it will embark on, in India.
"Petronas takes pride in partnering with TVS Motor Company, whose strengths include R&D and innovative products," said a spokesperson from the Malaysian major.
(Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
First Published:  IST
Tags
Next Article

Maruti Suzuki looks to ride SUV wave to drive past 50% market share

next story

Market Movers

Currency

CompanyPriceChng%Chng
View More