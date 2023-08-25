TVS to launch naked version of its Apache RTR 310 on September 6, bookings open

TVS Motor Company has announced the pre-booking for the naked version of the Apache RR 310, which is set to be officially launched on September 6, 2023. The announcement was made through a teaser video that provides a sneak peek of the new model. Rumours are rife that the naked version of the Apache RR 310 could be named either the RTR 310 or Apache 310 Street.

The upcoming model is expected to share most of its components with the BMW G 310 R, albeit with a different design. The teaser video reveals a silhouette of the RTR 310, showcasing a sporty streetfighter look. It features an aggressive-looking headlamp cowl with dual LEDs and a short tail section.

The Apache 310 Street / RTR 310 will be powered by the same 313cc, single-cylinder engine co-developed with BMW Motorrad. The engine produces 33.5 BHP and 27.3 Nm. However, TVS might re-tune the engine for better mid-range grunt.

Meanwhile, the company has also launched its second electric scooter, ‘X’, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 2.50 lakh, the TVS X is currently the most expensive e-scooter in India and does not qualify for the FAME-II subsidy.

The TVS X is based on the company’s new ‘Xleton’ architecture and uses an all-new aluminium alloy frame that is claimed to be 2.5 times stiffer than a conventional frame. The e-scooter has a wheelbase of 1,285 mm and a ground clearance of 175 mm. The seat height is set at 770 mm, with an under-seat storage capacity of just 19 litres.

The TVS X uses a 4.44 kWh nickel-manganese-cobalt battery pack offering a range of 140 km. TVS claims that the X can sprint from 0-40 km/h in just 2.6 seconds and from 0-60 km/h in just 4.5 seconds, while its top speed is capped at 105 km/h.

According to TVS, a home charger with a capacity of 3 kW can recharge the battery to half its capacity in less than an hour using a home charger. It takes about three hours and forty minutes to charge the battery to eighty percent using a charger with a capacity of 950 watts.