TVS to launch its long range electric scooter iQube today

TVS Motors is all set to launch a new variant of its iQube electric scooter on May 18 at 2 PM. It is in continuation of its iQube model, which first hit the market in 2020.

Though, the company is yet to reveal the details of upcoming model, but reports said that it is most likely an update for the present iQube, with a powerful battery.

The model has been teased by the company over its social media handles ahead of the launch. The latest social media posts of the scooter uses the tag #TheStoryOf123, possibly hinting on its range, which could be much larger than existing 75 km single charge range, which is much less than other electric scooters in the market. The competitors offer 90 km in a single charge

We are redefining the formula of mobility with simplicity of 1-2-3. Stay tuned to know more!#ThePowerOf123 #TVSiQubeElectric #TVSiQube #TvsMotorCompany pic.twitter.com/GxSDwKJzN1 — TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) May 17, 2022 The new The new iQube could also be updated with a high-power motor. The existing model uses 4.4kW hub-mounted BLDC motor powered by three lithium-ion batteries that have a combined capacity of 2.25kWh, which allow the scooter to have a claimed range of 75km on a single charge..

The price of the new model is expected to range between ₹1 lakh and ₹1.10 lakh.

The TVS Motor is coming with an update to keep pace with the growing competition in the electric vehicle market.