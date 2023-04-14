TVS Srichakra launches Eurogrip tyres for superbikes, adventure touring

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with players Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane launched the new products at an event in Chennai.

Two and three-wheeler tyre brand TVS Srichakra Ltd, which manufactures TVS Eurogrip, Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands, on Friday, April 14, said the company has launched tyres for adventure touring and superbikes.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane, launched the new products at an event in Chennai, the company said in an exchange filing.

The event also marked the brand’s celebration of its association with CSK, it said.

P. Madhavan, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TVS Srichakra Ltd, said these high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions.

At the event, the company unveiled new products such as Roadhound, Duratrail and Terrabite among other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category.

"Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike, so it gives us great happiness to bring these to the Indian market," he added.

The Tamil Nadu-headquartered company has manufacturing facilities in Madurai and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over three million tyres a month. The products are available in over 85 countries globally.