TVS Srichakra launches Eurogrip tyres for superbikes, adventure touring

2 Min(s) Read
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with players Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane launched the new products at an event in Chennai.
Two and three-wheeler tyre brand TVS Srichakra Ltd, which manufactures TVS Eurogrip, Eurogrip and TVS Tyres brands, on Friday, April 14, said the company has launched tyres for adventure touring and superbikes.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Resurging Covid — it's time to reintroduce the aggressive testing, vaccination and behaviour regimen
Apr 14, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Made-in-India EV battery: A veteran's take on how to create that self reliance
Apr 13, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
National Credit Framework for IKS — here's the way to move into a higher level of finding that knowledge
Apr 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Amul vs Nandini debate — there are more critical issues like milk shortage and animal health rather than a brand war
Apr 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and former captain of the Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni, along with Moeen Ali and Ajinkya Rahane, launched the new products at an event in Chennai, the company said in an exchange filing.
The event also marked the brand’s celebration of its association with CSK, it said.
P. Madhavan, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing at TVS Srichakra Ltd, said these high-performance products have been designed in Europe and built to suit Indian road conditions.
At the event, the company unveiled new products such as Roadhound, Duratrail and Terrabite among other range extensions in the motorcycle tubeless category.
"Many of these products are already launched internationally, and we have strong positive initial feedback from trade and consumers alike, so it gives us great happiness to bring these to the Indian market," he added.
The Tamil Nadu-headquartered company has manufacturing facilities in Madurai and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) with a production capacity of over three million tyres a month. The products are available in over 85 countries globally.
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
First Published: Apr 14, 2023 5:54 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!