TVS registers 4% YoY sales growth in April 2023, iQube hits 1 lakh milestone

The company also said that its electric two wheeler, TVS iQube Electric has hit the sales milestone of 100,000 units.
TVS Motor Company has registered a 4 percent growth in sales in April 2023, selling 306,224 units as against 295,308 units in the same month a year ago. However, it has seen a 3 percent decline from March 2023 when it saw 317,152 units being sold.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach
May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage
Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
India's economic growth may rebound after 6-9 months of recessionary pressure
Apr 28, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Does reduced visibility in office impact appraisal and career growth
Apr 28, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
The two-wheeler segment registered a 5 percent growth, with sales increasing from 280,022 units in the month of April 2022 to 294,786 units in April 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29% with sales increasing from 180,553 units in April 2022 to 232,956 units in April 2023, the company said in a press release.
The company also said that its electric two wheeler, TVS iQube Electric has hit the sales milestone of 100,000 units.
Motorcycle registered sales growth of 10% with sales increasing from 139,027 units in April 2022 to 152,365 units in April 2023. Scooter sales registered a growth of 5% with sales increasing from 102,209 units in the month of April 2022 to 107,496 units in April 2023, TVS said in the statement.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
First Published: May 1, 2023 8:52 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!