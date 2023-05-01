English
TVS registers 4% YoY sales growth in April 2023, iQube hits 1 lakh milestone

The company also said that its electric two wheeler, TVS iQube Electric has hit the sales milestone of 100,000 units.

TVS Motor Company has registered a 4 percent growth in sales in April 2023, selling 306,224 units as against 295,308 units in the same month a year ago. However, it has seen a 3 percent decline from March 2023 when it saw 317,152 units being sold.

The two-wheeler segment registered a 5 percent growth, with sales increasing from 280,022 units in the month of April 2022 to 294,786 units in April 2023. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 29% with sales increasing from 180,553 units in April 2022 to 232,956 units in April 2023, the company said in a press release.
The company also said that its electric two wheeler, TVS iQube Electric has hit the sales milestone of 100,000 units.
