TVS Raider 125 launched in India at Rs 77,500 with first-in-segment features

TVS Motor Company, one of the leading motorcycle manufacturers in the country announced on September 16 the global launch of its brand new TVS Raider 125. Spiffed up as a naked streetfighter ready to zoom on the tarmac, the Raider 125 is also loaded with many first-in-segment features catering to the upcoming Generation Z riders. The bike has been priced at Rs 77,500 for the Indian market.

Offered in two variants, drum and disk, the Raider 125 is a well-concocted package of power, agility and comfort. The bike's front gets a pair of aggressive and funky LED headlamps, coupled with LED DRLs, providing a bold look. The fuel tank of the naked streetfighter, complemented with a unique logo, gives the bike an overall bulk and strength.

The bike will be available in four colours -- Blazing Blue, Wicked Black, Striking Red and Fiery Yellow.

As mentioned above, the bike comes loaded with an exciting list of first in-segment features. To start with, the motorcycle will flaunt a reverse LCD digital speedometer with multiple riding modes. The screen aims at providing the rider with clear and easy-to-read details. Buyers also get an option for a 5-inch TFT cluster that offers Bluetooth connectivity and Voice assist, which will make the riding experience smoother. Other attractive features include under-the-seat storage, a side-stand indicator, an optional USB charger and, most importantly, a helmet reminder.

The TVS Raider 125 is powered by a three-valve, oil-cooled, 124.5cc engine that churns a maximum power of 11.22 bhp at 7,500rpm and peaks at a torque of 11.2Nm at 6,000rpm. The streetfighter can pull a 0-60 kmph in 5.9 seconds and reach a maximum of 99 kmph. The engine has been paired with a 5-speed gearbox for maximum performance.

To ensure rider stability and comfort, the bike comes equipped with a low-friction front suspension, along with an adjustable mono-shock suspension built to handle rough terrains with ease. In addition, the motorcycle boasts 17-inch wide and chunky tyres that result in a gripping experience on roads.

TVS, staying true to its broad customer base, always focuses on the rider's convenience, be it about the ride or for the pockets. The bike comes with an Ecothrust Fuel Injection (EFTi) technology that makes sure the bike maintains a healthy mileage. The two-wheeler also comes with environment-friendly TVS intelliGO technology that induces an automatic power-down of the engine when idling or at a signal.

“We are happy to add a new global motorcycle platform to our portfolio for the young and digitally-equipped Gen Z. With cutting-edge technology, I am confident that the TVS Raider 125 will be a preferred choice for young riders in and around the country,” K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & CEO, TVS Motor Company, said in a press release.