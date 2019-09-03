Moneycontrol Pro#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Market extends losses, Nifty slips below 11,000
Asian stocks hurt by trade war, pound hit by no-deal Brexit fears
Oil slides as US, China add more tariffs in trade war
Rupee opens lower at 71.97 a dollar, bond yields fall
TVS Motor's August sales follow auto industry trend, decline 15.3%

Updated : September 03, 2019 12:15 PM IST

TVS Motor Company has reported a sales decline of 15.3 percent in August year-on-year.
TVS registered sales of 290,455 units last month, a 15.3 percent decline from the 343,217 units the company sold in the same month last year.
Three-wheeler sales of the company saw a double digit uptick with an 11 percent increase. TVS sold 14,604 units last month against 13,141 it did in August 2018.
cnbc two logos
