TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

Updated : January 25, 2020 08:14 PM IST

Equipped with 4.4 kw electric motor, the TVS iQube Electric can achieve a top speed of 78 kmph with a range of 75 kms in one full charge.
The model also comes with TVS SmartXonnect platform which encompasses multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge navigation, among others.
