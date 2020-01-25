TVS Motor unveils its first electric two-wheeler with 75 km range; price starts at Rs 1.15 lakh

TVS Motor Company on Saturday said it has forayed into the electric segment with the launch of an e-scooter, priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (on-road in the city).

Equipped with 4.4 kw electric motor, the TVS iQube Electric can achieve a top speed of 78 kmph with a range of 75 kms in one full charge. The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.2 seconds.

The model also comes with TVS SmartXonnect platform which encompasses multiple features such as geo-fencing, remote battery charge navigation, among others.

"As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions would increasingly be total experience-led, nowhere is this felt sharper than among the youth of India. Our focus on the ‘Green & Connected' youth of India, is embodied, in the first of the TVS Electric portfolio," TVS Motor Company Chairman Venu Srinivasan said.