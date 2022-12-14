TVS Motor plans to launch Euro-5 compliant two-wheelers in Turkey, boost EV output

TVS Motor mentioned that TVS Jupiter and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are its most popular products used by customers in Turkey.
India’s third largest two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company is looking to launch Euro-5 compliant two-wheeler models such as TVS Apache and Jupiter in Turkey.
Products like TVS Jupiter, TVS NTORQ Race Edition, TVS Raider and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, will strengthen the company's position in the Turkish market.
TVS Motor mentioned that TVS Jupiter and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are its most popular products used by customers in Turkey.
The company is awaiting approval from European Union and local authorities and will introduce the Euro 5-compliant products following the nod.
TVS Motor expects that the products would be available at its distributor Uğur Motorlu Araçlar (UMA) from March 2023 subject to regulatory approvals.
Shares of TVS Motor are trading 0.2 percent lower at Rs 1,034.4. Shares have risen 65 percent this year.