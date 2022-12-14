TVS Motor plans to launch Euro-5 compliant two-wheelers in Turkey, boost EV output

TVS Motor mentioned that TVS Jupiter and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are its most popular products used by customers in Turkey.

India’s third largest two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company is looking to launch Euro-5 compliant two-wheeler models such as TVS Apache and Jupiter in Turkey.

The company has taken initiatives to introduce Euro-5 compliant two-wheelers for Turkey customers, in-line with the government's push to sell vehicles in adherence to these norms.

Products like TVS Jupiter, TVS NTORQ Race Edition, TVS Raider and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, will strengthen the company's position in the Turkish market.

The company is awaiting approval from European Union and local authorities and will introduce the Euro 5-compliant products following the nod.

TVS Motor expects that the products would be available at its distributor Uğur Motorlu Araçlar (UMA) from March 2023 subject to regulatory approvals.

The products are currently under the test phase and regulatory type approval process. TVS' management believes that the expertise of its distributor within the two-wheeler market will help the company maximise its reach in Turkey.

The distributor, Uğur Motorlu Araçlar (UMA), said that the new products will be a game changer for their customers.

TVS Motor also held an analyst meet on Tuesday where it spoke about launching multiple electric vehicles, covering all sub-segments. The management said that despite the sharp ramp-up in EV volumes, they continue to expand margin. TVS cited the iqube, which is currently at 10,000 units per month and is aiming for 25,000 units by March 2023. In case it manages to achieve this target, it will make iqube the number 1 brand in the EV two-wheeler market in India.

Brokerage firm UBS has a buy rating on TVS Motor with a price target of Rs 1,335.