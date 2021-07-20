Home

    TVS Motor showcases iQube electric scooter at TN Conclave 2021

    By PTI
    TVS iQube is the latest electric scooter from the Chennai-headquartered automobile manufacturer, which is retailed at Rs 1.15 lakh.

    Two and three-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor showcased its latest electric scooter TVS iQubeat the Investment Conclave-2021 held in Chennai on Tuesday. TVS iQube is the latest electric scooter from the Chennai-headquartered automobile manufacturer, which is retailed at Rs 1.15 lakh.
    After inaugurating the conclave, Chief Minister M K Stalin and his cabinet colleague industries minister Thangam Thennarasu visited the TVS iQube Electric pavilion, a company statement said.
    Equipped with next-gen TVS SmartXonnect, advanced electric drive train, and Li-ion batteries, the scooter would be available with SmartXHome charging unit and public-charging support connected through the TVS iQube application.
    "TVS Motor company is driven by customer-centric innovation. As India moves ahead, its mobility solutions will increasingly be experience-led among the youth of India," company CEO K N Radhakrishnan had said in a statement earlier. TVS iQube Electric comes with a 4.4 kW electric motor to deliver both high power and efficiency with no transmission loss.
    The scooter travels at a maximum speed of 78 kmph on a full charge.
