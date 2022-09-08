TVS Motor nears 52-week high ahead of new bike launch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini TVS Motors traded close to its 52-week high price of Rs Rs 1,062.40 on Thursday ahead of the launch of a new bike around noon.

TVS Motor Company share price surged in trade on Thursday ahead of the launch of a new motorcycle. Barring the launch information, the company has not shared any other details of the upcoming bike.

TVS Motor stock price was quoting at Rs 1,057.85, up 1.50 percent on BSE at 10.12 am. The TVS Group auto stock opened slightly higher at Rs 1,041.55 from its previous close of Rs 1,04.50 and hit the day's high at Rs 1,062, close to its 52-week high price of Rs 1,062.40.

TVS Motor sells primarily a range of motorcycles (Apache series) and scooters (Jupiter), including an electric scooter (iQube) among its product line-up.

The auto major registered a growth of 15 percent in August 2022 with sales of 333,787 units as against 290,694 units in the month of August 2021. Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 15 percent in August 2022 with sales increasing from 274,313 units in August 2021 to 315,539 units in August 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered a growth of 33 percent with sales increasing from 179,999 units in August 2021 to 239,325 units in August 2022.

Motorcycles registered a growth of 17 percent with sales increasing from 133,789 units in August 2021 to 157,118 units in August 2022. Scooter registered a growth of 40 percent with sales increasing from 87,059 units in August 2021 to 121,866 units in August 2022.

With positive market sentiments and the upcoming festive season, the Company is optimistic about the demand in the domestic two-wheeler market. As the availability of semiconductors has supported in reaching a balanced supply chain, the company is now geared up to swiftly meet the festive demand.

