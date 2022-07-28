    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeauto News

    TVS Motor shares on a joyride as Streel expects profit to jump more than 5 times

    TVS Motor shares on a joyride as Streel expects profit to jump more than 5 times

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
    Mini

    TVS Motor Company’s share price rose more than 2.5 percent on Thursday as the Street expects the two-wheeler maker to clock a more than 470 percent jump in profit for the April to June 2022 quarter.

    TVS Motor shares on a joyride as Streel expects profit to jump more than 5 times
    TVS Motor Company’s share price on Thursday came within 3.5 percent of a 52-week high touched last week as D-Street investors await the two-wheeler maker’s financial results for the April to June 2022 period due later in the day.
    TVS Motor shares rose 2.5 percent in intraday trade to Rs 870.60, slightly away from the one-year high of Rs 898.25. The stock was trading 1.8 percent higher at Rs 865.10 on BSE at 2:20 pm. This, as a CNBC-TV18 poll of analysts expects the company to report a more than 470 percent jump in its profit after tax.
    In the past year, the stock has made investors 50 percent richer as against the benchmark Sensex which has risen a little over 8 percent during the period. In fact, in 2022 (year-to-date), the stock has outperformed the sectoral Nifty Auto index which rose 12 percent whereas the former has jumped 38 percent.
    The Street’s confidence in TVS Motor shares comes as the company is expected to have witnessed a strong recovery in its domestic business as it likely sold more than 9 lakh vehicles in the April to June 2022 period, according to the CNBC-TV18 poll. The volume in the first quarter is expected to be nearly 38 percent higher than in the same quarter last fiscal.
    Increased sales and a price hike earlier in May shall drive the two-wheeler marker’s revenue by more than 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 5,921 crore against Rs 3,934 crore in the corresponding quarter in the year-ago period, the poll suggests.
    The average selling price is expected to have increased by a percent compared to the previous quarter mainly due to price hikes, analysts said.
    Meanwhile, despite a surge in raw material costs, chip shortage and moderated exports, Street expects TVS Motor’s profit after tax to come in at Rs 305 crore, a rise of 473 percent compared to Rs 53.15 crore in the year-ago period. The operating profit margin is seen at 10 percent for the June 2022 quarter. Analysts said, the chip shortage impacted premium motorcycle volumes.
    The firm has delivered 2 quarters of 10 percent plus margin despite cost pressures and this quarter, it is expected to improve 300 basis points (bps) YoY, according to the poll.
    The Street also expects TVS Motor’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) — a key measure of a company’s operating profitability — to rise 117 percent to Rs 596 crore versus Rs 273.8 crore in the same quarter last year.
    Tags
    Next Article

    India's largest carmaker beats revenue expectations but shrinking margin is making investors jittery

    next story

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng