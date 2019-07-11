TVS Motor set to launch India's first ethanol motorcycle

Chennai-based TVS Motor Company is likely to launch India's first ethanol motorcycle at a time when the government is promoting alternative fuels and electric vehicles to reduce pollution and the import bill.

Sources privy to the developments told CNBC-TV18 that the product could be an ethanol version of the Apache 200 and would be launched in some of the sugarcane producing states in India in the first phase. The move may also involve tie-ups with sugar mill owners in some states.

Bio-ethanol is produced from biomass containing sugar-based components, like sugar cane, sugar beet and sweet sorghum.

The government brought out a National Policy on Biofuels in 2018 which recommends a 20 percent ethanol blend in petrol by 2030.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Prasad has said India has already achieved an ethanol blend of 6.2 percent compared to 0.67 percent in 2012-13.

Pradhan further said that setting up of second-generation biorefineries will help reducing crop burning by converting agricultural residue to ethanol.

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari recently warned sugar mills about the consequences of surplus sugarcane production. He urged sugar mills to switch to producing ethanol or else no one may be able to save them.

India is the world’s second largest sugarcane producer after Brazil. India’s sugar production in 2019 is estimated at 28.2 million tonne and the sugarcane area under cultivation is approximately 49.3 lakh hectares.