TVS Motor Company on Monday reported an increase of 18 percent in total sales in February at 2,97,747 units. The company, which primarily makes two-wheelers and three-wheelers, had sold 2,53,261 units in February 2020, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheeler sales during the month under review stood at 2,84,581units, as against 2,35,891 units in February 2020, up 21 percent. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,95,145 units last month, as compared to 1,69,684 units in February 2020, up 15 percent, it added.