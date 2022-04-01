TVS Motor sales drop 5% in March

Profile image
By PTI  IST (Published)
Mini

Total sales of two-wheelers were lower at 2,92,918 units last month as against sales of 3,07,397 units in March 2021

TVS Motor Company on Friday reported a 5 percent decline in total sales to 3,07,954 units in March. The company had posted a total sales of 3,22,643 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.
Total sales of two-wheelers were lower at 2,92,918 units last month as against sales of 3,07,397 units in March 2021. Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 1,96,956 units last month as compared to 2,02,155 units the year ago, the company added.
The company's two-wheeler exports were at 95,962 units in March 2022 as against 105,242 units in March 2021.
Total exports dropped to 1,09,724 units last month as against 1,19,382 units in March 2021.
Also Read:
TVS Motor clocks 1 million exports in two wheeler segment in FY21-22
Tags
Next Article

CNBC-TV18 IBLA highlights: Adar Poonawalla Outstanding Business Leader, HUL Outstanding Company; check for full list of winners