TVS Motor sales down 25% in September
Updated : October 02, 2019 08:36 AM IST
TVS Motor Co on Tuesday reported a 25.48 percent decline in total sales in September at 315,912 units.
Total two-wheeler sales during the month stood at 300,909 units as against 410,657 units in September 2018, down 26.72 percent.
Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 243,163 units last month as compared to 361,097 units in September 2018, a decline of 32.65 percent.
